LPGA's 2022 Canadian Women's Open To Be Played In Ottawa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The LPGA's 2022 Canadian Women's Open will be played at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Golf Canada announced Wednesday.

The tournament will be staged August 25-28 at the layout, which previously hosted the LPGA event in 1994, 2008 and 2017.

Canadian LPGA star Brooke Henderson is an honorary member of the club.

"We're extremely thrilled and enthusiastic for the return of the Canadian Women's Open to Ottawa," Golf Canada chief executive Laurence Applebaum said. "I'm certain the community will embrace all facets of the event when the stars of the LPGA Tour return to Ottawa."More than 50,000 people attended in 2017, when South Korean Park Sung-hyun took a two-stroke victory.

This year's Canadian Women's Open was scheduled for Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver but was postponed until August 26-29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting border and travel restrictions.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

