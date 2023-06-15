UrduPoint.com

Luban Workshop Holds Field Training To Aid Agricultural Mechanization In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Luban workshop holds field training to aid agricultural mechanization in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistani Luban Workshop held a "Field Training Day" in its special field at the Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan (MNSUAM).

This location serves as the workshop overseas training base for agricultural machinery.

The event was co-sponsored by Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College (TMVTC), MNSUAM, Tianjin LIHO Group and CAMDA.

Party Secretary of TMVTC, Kang Ning, addressed the event and highlighted that this field training showcased the latest technology, equipment, and achievements of Chinese agricultural machinery, CEN reported.

He also emphasized that this training would aid in promoting Pakistan's agricultural mechanization and industrial transformation and upgrading.

Furthermore, it would foster research, promotion, and cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of agricultural machinery.

In the future, Pakistani Luban Workshop plans to expand its agricultural machinery training program to intelligent agricultural machinery manufacturing and unmanned operation. This will enable the organization to achieve high-quality development.

The training program centred around the theme of "Application and Promotion of Maize Harvesting Mechanization Technology," aims to enhance the construction of an international industry-academia-research-application platform for agricultural machinery training. Through participatory, experiential, and interactive demonstrations and training, the program seeks to improve the effectiveness of the workshop's agricultural mechanization technology.

Showcasing the capabilities of high-horsepower, high-performance and intelligent Chinese agricultural machinery in grain harvesting and production, will aid local farmers in advancing the whole mechanization process of crop harvesting.

At the training site, teachers from MNSUAM and experts from the Agricultural Mechanization Research Institute in Punjab collaborated to teach and answer questions for over 200 teachers and students from relevant agricultural universities in Pakistan, officials and technicians from agricultural departments of Punjab province, agricultural technology promotion agencies, and representatives of farmers and enterprises.

China Agricultural Machinery Distribution Association (CAMDA) live-streamed the event, which attracted a large number of relevant Chinese companies online.

This event innovates three models for international cooperation in vocational education and the integration of industry and teaching, according to the organizer.

First, it innovates the practical training mode of Luban Workshop to enhance productivity. This is the first time that Chinese school-enterprise cooperation units are participating in productive practical training in partner countries of the Luban Workshop. The training was guided by such cooperation units, and the real production task of corn harvesting was used as teaching content to help trainees master mechanized operation skills.

Secondly, it innovates the overseas display mode of new technologies and products of Chinese agricultural machinery. The teaching equipment for this training is the self-propelled corn harvester donated by the school-enterprise cooperation units, which demonstrated China's advanced and intelligent agricultural machinery technology in the practical training.

The Chinese-made agricultural machines were well received by local agricultural departments, dealers, and users after the faculty of MNSUAM provided on-site explanations and trainees demonstrated their operation.

Thirdly, it innovates the promotion model of agricultural mechanization in Punjab Province. This is the first time that Punjab has organized an international agricultural mechanization training and promotion event.

It is also the largest event of its kind in terms of scale, promotion coverage, and influence on education and industry integration. This will help to improve the capacity of local agricultural mechanization applications and facilitate the transformation and upgrading of agricultural automation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Technology Education Punjab China Agriculture Tianjin SITE Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

1 hour ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

1 hour ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

2 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.