UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lucas Respects Pochettino Despite Champions League Final Snub

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Lucas respects Pochettino despite Champions League final snub

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Tottenham forward Lucas Moura insists he doesn't hold a grudge against boss Mauricio Pochettino despite being dropped for the Champions League final.

"I need to respect the decision of the coach and respect my team-mates, so no problem with this," said Lucas who was left on the bench for the final in spite of scoring a dramatic hat-trick in Spurs' stunning semi-final comeback at Ajax.

Pochettino preferred to use Harry Kane in attack against Liverpool in Madrid despite a lengthy absence following injury.

Brazil international Lucas eventually came on in the 66th minute, but was unable to prevent Tottenham slipping to a 2-0 defeat.

"Of course it was difficult because every player wants to play. But it was even more to lose the game," Lucas was quoted as saying by several British media outlets.

"For sure he (Pochettino) has a good reason for this (decision) and I am sure that it was difficult for him as well to choose a player.

He needs to choose only 11.

"I respect, I am a professional. No problem for this. Now I look forward to the next season." The 26-year-old, signed from Paris Saint Germain in January 2018, believes Tottenham can use the frustration of losing out to Liverpool as motivation to fuel a trophy-winning season in the forthcoming campaign.

"I really think we could do better, could win this trophy. We had the quality for this," he said.

"I can't wait to start the new season, to do my best and have a great season like the last one. I think we are at another level.

"We reached the Champions League final. We got into the new stadium. People believe in us more now and it is time to confirm this, that we are a big team, a big club, with a great squad. We will see what will happen this season."Tottenham face Juventus in a pre-season friendly in Singapore on Sunday. Pocchetino's team open their Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on August 10.

Related Topics

Attack Liverpool Singapore Madrid January August Sunday 2018 Media From Best PSG Premier League Coach Juventus Tottenham

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

3 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

4 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

5 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

5 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

5 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.