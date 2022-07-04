Luciano fires Sao Paulo to win over Goianiense

(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) --:Luciano Neves scored twice as Sao Paulo registered a 2-1 win at Atletico Goianiense in Brazil's Serie A championship on Sunday.

Luciano put the visitors ahead with a 24th-minute penalty before Marlon Freitas equalized for the hosts by also converting from the spot.

Sao Paulo restored their lead just after the hour mark when Luciano netted from close range.

The result leaves Sao Paulo seventh in the 20-team standings with 22 points from 15 matches, seven points behind leaders Palmeiras.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Coritiba won 2-1 at home to Fortaleza, America Mineiro clinched a 1-0 home victory over Goias and Cuiaba prevailed 2-1 at Avai.