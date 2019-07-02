UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Lucky Charm' Plunkett Eyes England World Cup Glory

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:21 AM

'Lucky charm' Plunkett eyes England World Cup glory

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :England's lucky charm Liam Plunkett hopes he can work his World Cup magic once again when the hosts take on New Zealand with a semi-final place at stake.

Victory for either side in at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday would assure them of a place in the last four and leave the losers sweating on results elsewhere.

The experienced Plunkett justified his World Cup recall with a return of 3-55 in England's 31-run win over previously unbeaten India at Edgbaston on Sunday, with his haul including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

England desperately needed to win after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia.

Plunkett missed both of those games, as well as a previous group-stage loss to Pakistan, meaning he is the only one of the 13 players England have used so far at the World Cup who remains undefeated.

"It's nice to have that (unbeaten streak), but I think it's just the way it has worked," said Plunkett, who returned at Birmingham in place of dropped off-spinner Moeen Ali. "If I do play hopefully I can make a difference." He added: "People know if you're not playing you're obviously frustrated -- it's about not showing it.

How can you get back in the team? By bowling well in practice.

"Even though I'm 34 can I work on something else tomorrow that could help down the line?" Plunkett may not have the raw speed of Jofra Archer of Mark Wood but he has often been trusted with the difficult job of bowling in the middle overs, using variations in pace and delivery angle to achieve success.

Kohli is not the only world-class batsman to have been dismissed by Plunkett at the World Cup, with his previous victims including South Africa's Hashim Amla and the West Indies' Chris Gayle.

"I haven't got the ability to just come in and bowl rockets all the time like Jofra or Woody," said Plunkett. "Some days I feel good with the pace and others less so, but I'm still skilful enough to pick up wickets." Wednesday's match will see Plunkett back at the headquarters ground of Durham, the county where he started his career.

"It's an amazing journey I've been on and to think that if you win three games of cricket then you win the World Cup. This team is capable of doing just that.

"But nobody is celebrating like crazy. We know we need to go and win the next game and get the momentum going. It is good we've had our kick up the backside."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Australia Sri Lanka Job Nice Birmingham Durham South Africa New Zealand Virat Kohli May Sunday All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

1 hour ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

1 hour ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

2 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

1 hour ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

2 hours ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.