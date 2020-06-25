Lufthansa, cabin crew union agree 500 mn euro cost-cutting deal

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Lufthansa and German cabin crew union UFO said they clinched a deal Wednesday that would result in 500 million Euros ($563 million) in savings for the coronavirus-hit airline, ahead of a crucial vote on the group's government-backed bailout.

The agreement, which still needs to be approved by UFO members, includes pay freezes, reduced flight hours, early retirement packages and unpaid leave for Lufthansa flight attendants, both sides said in a statement.

"We want to avoid forced redundancies," said Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa's human resources chief, adding that the deal "sent an important signal" on the eve of a shareholder vote on a nine-billion-euro rescue plan for Lufthansa.