UrduPoint.com

Lufthansa Flies Back Into First Profit Since Pandemic Began

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Lufthansa flies back into first profit since pandemic began

Frankfurt, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :German national carrier Lufthansa said Wednesday that it was back in the black in the third quarter of this year -- for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic -- as restrictions are lifted and air travel takes off again.

"With rising demand for business travel and a record result of Lufthansa Cargo, we have mastered another milestone on our way out of the crisis: we are back to black," chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

The airline said its revenues almost doubled in the period from July through September, and it posted a small underlying, or operating, profit of 17 million Euros ($20 million), compared with a loss of 1.3 billion euros a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Lufthansa said it expects to narrow its full-year operating loss to "less than half" the 5.5 billion euros it booked for 2020 when travel restrictions shut down large parts of the airline industry.

Its third-quarter performance this year was driven mainly by record operating profit of 301 million euros at its Lufthansa Cargo division, the statement said.

The global supply chain crunch has increased already high demand for air freight.

A week before the United States opens its borders to vaccinated travellers -- a key route for the group -- Lufthansa said bookings had reached 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

In the July-September period, Lufthansa operated at 50 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity, as measured by kilometres travelled by passengers.

The airline expects this key indicator to increase to 60 percent in the fourth quarter and then to 70 percent in 2022.

Lufthansa, which also includes Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, was saved from bankruptcy last year by a German government bailout.

It is in the throes of a painful restructuring to slash costs, including thousands of job cuts, with over 30,000 already axed since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Business German Job Brussels United States July September 2019 2020 From Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

1 minute ago
 China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wu ..

China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wuhan

27 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who W ..

29 minutes ago
 DC urges business community to refuse attending un ..

DC urges business community to refuse attending unvaccinated persons

8 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan orders appointment of facilitation o ..

PM Imran Khan orders appointment of facilitation officers for Overseas Pakistani ..

8 minutes ago
 NA-133:  PTI leader approaches Appellate Tribunal ..

NA-133:  PTI leader approaches Appellate Tribunal rejection of nomination paper ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.