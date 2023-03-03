UrduPoint.com

Lufthansa Flies Into Black But Worries Linger Over Busy Summer

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Lufthansa flies into black but worries linger over busy summer

Frankfurt, Germany, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :German airline Lufthansa said Friday that it returned to annual profit in 2022 after two years of pandemic-related losses, but worries lingered over the prospect of another chaotic summer season.

The group reported a net profit of 791 million Euros ($839 million) after a loss of 2.2 billion euros in 2021 and 6.7 billion euros the previous year.

"Lufthansa is back," said the company's CEO Carsten Spohr, who was appointed to another five-year term this week after steering the group through the coronavirus crisis.

"In just one year, we have achieved an unprecedented financial turnaround," he said.

The group's adjusted operating profit came in at 1.5 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

When the coronavirus brought global air travel to a halt, Lufthansa suffered massive losses and had to be bailed out by the German government in 2020.

But as vaccines were rolled out and countries began lifting travel and other restrictions, the airline -- one of Europe's biggest -- benefited from pent-up demand and has bounced back faster than expected.

The profits came despite surging costs, particularly for fuel, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and were underpinned by record performances from the group's cargo and maintenance subsidiaries.

The cargo subsidiary posted operating profits of 1.6 billion euros while maintenance raked in 511 million euros.

That helped offset the full-year operating losses booked by the group's airlines -- Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines -- which were hit by Covid disruptions at the start of the year.

But demand soared later in the year, and overall 102 million passengers flew with Lufthansa's airlines, more than twice as many as in 2021.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Company Brussels 2020 From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general e ..

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

24 seconds ago
 Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to rele ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC orders Punjab govt to release PTI leaders, workers from ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PT ..

Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

27 minutes ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent f ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre registers its 8th patent for device that locates geograp ..

1 hour ago
 ECP gives recommendations to President about elect ..

ECP gives recommendations to President about election date in Punjab

2 hours ago
 PM takes notice of incident during construction of ..

PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.