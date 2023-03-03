Lufthansa flies into black but worries linger over busy summer

Frankfurt, Germany, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :German airline Lufthansa said Friday that it returned to annual profit in 2022 after two years of pandemic-related losses, but worries lingered over the prospect of another chaotic summer season.

The group reported a net profit of 791 million Euros ($839 million) after a loss of 2.2 billion euros in 2021 and 6.7 billion euros the previous year.

"Lufthansa is back," said the company's CEO Carsten Spohr, who was appointed to another five-year term this week after steering the group through the coronavirus crisis.

"In just one year, we have achieved an unprecedented financial turnaround," he said.

The group's adjusted operating profit came in at 1.5 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

When the coronavirus brought global air travel to a halt, Lufthansa suffered massive losses and had to be bailed out by the German government in 2020.

But as vaccines were rolled out and countries began lifting travel and other restrictions, the airline -- one of Europe's biggest -- benefited from pent-up demand and has bounced back faster than expected.

The profits came despite surging costs, particularly for fuel, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and were underpinned by record performances from the group's cargo and maintenance subsidiaries.

The cargo subsidiary posted operating profits of 1.6 billion euros while maintenance raked in 511 million euros.

That helped offset the full-year operating losses booked by the group's airlines -- Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines -- which were hit by Covid disruptions at the start of the year.

But demand soared later in the year, and overall 102 million passengers flew with Lufthansa's airlines, more than twice as many as in 2021.