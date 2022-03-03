Lufthansa narrows losses as Ukraine weighs on outlook

Frankfurt, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :German national carrier Lufthansa said Thursday that it sharply narrowed its losses in 2021, but warned of uncertainty for the industry from the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Europe's largest airline reported net loss of 2.2 billion Euros ($2.4 billion) in 2021, compared with a bottom-line loss of 6.7 billion euros a year earlier.

Lufthansa said it expected business to improve this year, but "major uncertainties" surrounding Ukraine and the future course of the pandemic made it difficult to provide a more detailed forecast.