UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa Posts Q1 Loss Of 1 Billion Euros On Virus Woes

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Lufthansa posts Q1 loss of 1 billion euros on virus woes

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :German airline giant Lufthansa on Thursday posted a first-quarter net loss of one billion Euros ($1.2 billion) as the pandemic continued to sap travel demand, and said it was more pessimistic than before about the year ahead.

The net loss was nevertheless slightly narrower than analysts had expected, and much improved on the 2.1-billion-euro loss over the same period in 2020 when the first coronavirus wave upended air travel and left planes grounded worldwide.

Related Topics

German Same 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

9 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

11 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

12 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

12 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.