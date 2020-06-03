UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Reports Net Loss Of 2.1 Bn Euros In First Quarter

Wed 03rd June 2020

Frankfurt am Main, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Lufthansa said it would undergo "far-reaching" restructuring as the airline posted a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion Euros ($2.3 billion) on Wednesday, hammered by the global pandemic.

"Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent.

"In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this," board chairman Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

