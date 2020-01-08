UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Says Halts Overflying Iran And Iraq

Wed 08th January 2020

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :German airline giant Lufthansa said Wednesday it would not overfly Iran and Iraq "until further notice", after Tehran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq.

"We are no longer overflying Iran and Iraq until further notice," a Lufthansa spokesman told AFP, adding that Wednesday's daily Frankfurt-Tehran flight was cancelled, while Saturday's twice-weekly service to northern Iraqi city Erbil would also not depart.

