Lufthansa says suspending operations in Belarus air space

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :German airline Lufthansa said Monday it was suspending operations in Belarus following the forced landing in Minsk of a civilian jet to detain a dissident journalist.

"Given the dynamics of the current situation, we are suspending for now operations in the Belarus airspace," the company said in a statement sent to AFP.