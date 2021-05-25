Lufthansa Says Suspending Operations In Belarus Air Space
Tue 25th May 2021
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :German airline Lufthansa said Monday it was suspending operations in Belarus following the forced landing in Minsk of a civilian jet to detain a dissident journalist.
"Given the dynamics of the current situation, we are suspending for now operations in the Belarus airspace," the company said in a statement sent to AFP.