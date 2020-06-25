UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa Shareholders Overwhelmingly Back State Rescue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Lufthansa shareholders overwhelmingly back state rescue

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Lufthansa shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly backed a nine billion euro ($10 billion) bailout by the German government, saving Europe's largest airline group from bankruptcy after the coronavirus crushed travel demand.

More than 98 percent of shareholders accounting for 39 percent of Lufthansa stock voted in favour of the resue package, chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley said after a special meeting held online because of the pandemic.

"We will make this work, thank you for your trust," Kley said.

The bailout will see the German state take a 20-percent stake in the group, bringing it back on board for the first time since Lufthansa's 1997 privatisation.

Related Topics

Privatisation Europe German Euro From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

12 minutes ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

12 minutes ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

27 minutes ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

42 minutes ago

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.