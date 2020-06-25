Lufthansa shareholders overwhelmingly back state rescue

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Lufthansa shareholders on Thursday overwhelmingly backed a nine billion euro ($10 billion) bailout by the German government, saving Europe's largest airline group from bankruptcy after the coronavirus crushed travel demand.

More than 98 percent of shareholders accounting for 39 percent of Lufthansa stock voted in favour of the resue package, chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley said after a special meeting held online because of the pandemic.

"We will make this work, thank you for your trust," Kley said.

The bailout will see the German state take a 20-percent stake in the group, bringing it back on board for the first time since Lufthansa's 1997 privatisation.