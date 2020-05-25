UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lufthansa State Rescue Deal Agreed In Principle: Sources Close To Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Lufthansa state rescue deal agreed in principle: sources close to talks

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Coronavirus-stricken German airline group Lufthansa has agreed in principle a nine-billion-euro ($9.8 billion) rescue deal with Berlin that would see the government climb aboard as a shareholder, sources familiar with the talks told AFP Monday.

With mangers and ministers in agreement, Lufthansa's supervisory board and the government's economic stabilisation fund (WSF) must now rubber-stamp the proposal, before shareholders and competition regulator the European Commission are asked for their green lights.

Related Topics

German Berlin Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

18 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

19 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.