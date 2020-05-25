Lufthansa state rescue deal agreed in principle: sources close to talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Coronavirus-stricken German airline group Lufthansa has agreed in principle a nine-billion-euro ($9.8 billion) rescue deal with Berlin that would see the government climb aboard as a shareholder, sources familiar with the talks told AFP Monday.

With mangers and ministers in agreement, Lufthansa's supervisory board and the government's economic stabilisation fund (WSF) must now rubber-stamp the proposal, before shareholders and competition regulator the European Commission are asked for their green lights.