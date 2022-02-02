(@FahadShabbir)

Yanqing, China, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The sliding events at the Beijing Winter Olympics get off to a high-speed start on Saturday when Germany's Felix Loch tries to write history in the men's luge.

The track at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, nestled in the mountains north of Beijing, has earned the nickname "flying snow dragon" with competitors set to clock speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour (93 miles per hour).

Thundering down the 1.9 kilometre (1.2 miles) ice track subjects their bodies to average G-forces of 3g, rising to 5G on bends, similar to what a Formula One racing driver experiences.

Luge, where competitors travel feet-first, is marginally more aerodynamic and therefore faster than skeleton, its head-first sister sliding event which gets underway on February 10.

The high speeds of the luge events can exact the highest price.

Tragedy struck the 2010 Vancouver Olympics when Nodar Kumaritashvili of Georgia died after losing control during a luge practice run.