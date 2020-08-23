Luis Leon Sanchez claims Spanish national road race title

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Astana rider Luis Leon Sanchez was crowned Spanish road race champion on Sunday to add to his four national time trial titles.

The 36-year-old Sanchez, with four Tour de France stage victories to his name and winner of the 2009 Paris-Nice and the 2005 Tour Down Under, finished the 185km course between Ubeda and Baeza, in Andalusia, ahead of teammate Gorka Izagirre, with Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano) rounding out the podium.

Last year's winner Alejandro Valverde was unable to defend his title, focused instead on honing his preparations for the August 29-September 20 Tour de France.