UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luis Suarez To Miss Brazil Clash After Positive Covid Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Luis Suarez to miss Brazil clash after positive Covid test

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Uruguay's Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the World Cup qualifying match against Brazil, Uruguay's football association announced Monday.

"Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for Covid-19," the federation said in a statement.

All three are "in good health", it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive on Saturday after Uruguay's 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.

Uruguay host Brazil in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Football World Barranquilla Montevideo Brazil Colombia Uruguay All

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

2 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

2 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

2 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

2 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.