UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luitz Leads Qualifiers In Lech Parallel Slalom

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Luitz leads qualifiers in Lech parallel slalom

Lech, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :German Stefan Luitz set the fastest time in the first two runs of the World Cup parallel slalom in Lech in Austria on Friday.

Most of the favourites made it through to the last 16 which will be raced in four head-to-head knock-out rounds starting at 1745 GMT.

Luitz was second to Alexis Pinturault in the first run but won the second to record an aggregate time of 45.77, 0.03sec better than the Frenchman.

Another German, Alexander Schmidt, was third.

Norwegians Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (6th) and Henrik Kristoffersen (8th), two other big favourites for the overall World Cup title, also finished among the 16 fastest.

Related Topics

World German Austria

Recent Stories

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

25 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

33 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

43 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

47 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

27 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.