Lukaku Out Of Inter Showdown At Real Madrid

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Lukaku out of Inter showdown at Real Madrid

Rome, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to injury, the Serie A club said Monday.

The Belgium international has scored seven goals in as many matches for Inter this season, including both in a 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on matchday one.

He missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Parma with a thigh problem and has not travelled to Spain for the same reason.

Alexis Sanchez has returned to training after sitting out the past three matches, although Inter coach Antonio Conte said it was unlikely he would start in Madrid.

Inter are third in Group B with two points from two games while Real needed two late goals last week to salvage a 2-2 draw at Gladbach and register their first point.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

