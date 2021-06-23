UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Accuses Germany Of Nazism After New Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Lukashenko accuses Germany of Nazism after new sanctions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko accused modern Germany of Nazism on the 80th anniversary of the invasion of the USSR, a day after the EU, US, Britain and Canada imposed coordinated sanctions on the ex-Soviet country.

"We did not expect Germany's participation in this collective conspiracy," said Lukashenko in a speech Tuesday at a World War II commemoration event.

