Lukashenko accuses Germany of Nazism after new sanctions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko accused modern Germany of Nazism on the 80th anniversary of the invasion of the USSR, a day after the EU, US, Britain and Canada imposed coordinated sanctions on the ex-Soviet country.

"We did not expect Germany's participation in this collective conspiracy," said Lukashenko in a speech Tuesday at a World War II commemoration event.