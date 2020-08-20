Lukashenko has not contacted any EU leaders: Merkel

BormeslesMimosas, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko has not sought to make contact with any EU leaders as he faces growing post-election protests, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"Lukashenko has not sought to speak to any of us," Merkel said at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, adding "it is clear we are telling (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that we are seeking a dialogue".