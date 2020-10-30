UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Meets Belarus Police Chiefs After Shakeup

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Lukashenko meets Belarus police chiefs after shakeup

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with his new security chiefs on Friday following a reshuffle as he seeks to tighten his grip on power after months of unprecedented protests.

The ex-Soviet nation has witnessed huge demonstrations since the 66-year-old strongman claimed a landslide victory in an August presidential election that opponents say was rigged.

On Thursday, Lukashenko replaced his interior minister and closed land borders with EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia as well as Ukraine, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

He also appointed a new police chief for the capital Minsk on Friday.

At a meeting with newly-appointed Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov and Minsk police chief Mikhail Grib, Lukashenko said the "stability and well-being" of Belarusians depended on the efficiency of their work.

Kubrakov, 45, replaced Yuri Karayev, who presided over a brutal post-election crackdown on protesters which saw several people die and thousands arrested.

On Thursday, Lukashenko's election rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who claims to be the real winner of the August election, described the reshuffle as a sign that his "power is weakening".

"He is making these inconsistent decisions because he is in a panic," Tikhanovksaya, who is in exile in Lithuania, said on her Telegram channel.

Karayev and two other officials with a military background were appointed presidential aides to parts of the country that Lukashenko described as "especially dangerous".

The aides were sent to Minsk, the western city of Grodno and the southwestern city of Brest which have seen some of the largest protests in recent weeks.

Tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets every Sunday in protest at Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

Lukashenko on Thursday proposed establishing volunteer squads from former servicemen and providing them with weapons to ensure law and order.

"They can help us a lot," he said.

Tikhanovskaya had given Lukashenko until October 25 to quit, halt violence against protesters and release political prisoners.

On Monday, the opposition announced a strike while the authorities arrested nearly 600 people. Students joined the industrial action by initiating sit-in protests at their universities.

Several students at a Minsk university have been expelled over their participation, Tut.by, an independent news website, reported on Friday.

The political situation in Belarus appears at an impasse, with the Moscow-backed Lukashenko refusing to go and the opposition unable to force his ouster.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Ukraine Law And Order Interior Minister Brest Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia August October Sunday From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

34 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

49 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

4 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.