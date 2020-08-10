UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Wins Belarus Poll With 80.23%: State News Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Lukashenko wins Belarus poll with 80.23%: state news agency

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Long-serving Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term with 80.23 percent of the vote, according to a preliminary count from the presidential election, Belta state news agency reported.

The central electoral commission reported that the strongman's main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won 9.9 percent in Sunday's vote, which Lukashenko's opponents say was rigged.

Related Topics

Election Vote Sunday From

Recent Stories

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

11 minutes ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

22 minutes ago

UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir reaches Ministr ..

38 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE a role model of humanitarian ways

48 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.