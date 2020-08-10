Lukashenko wins Belarus poll with 80.23%: state news agency

(@FahadShabbir)

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Long-serving Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term with 80.23 percent of the vote, according to a preliminary count from the presidential election, Belta state news agency reported.

The central electoral commission reported that the strongman's main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won 9.9 percent in Sunday's vote, which Lukashenko's opponents say was rigged.