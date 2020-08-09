UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Vote With 79.7%: Official Exit Poll

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Lukashenko wins Belarus presidential vote with 79.7%: official exit poll

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Longtime Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won Sunday's presidential election with 79.7 percent of the vote, according to the official exit poll, after a tense campaign that saw a woman opposition candidate posing a historic challenge.

Main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 6.8 percent, according to the poll, as the election commission announced voting would be extended at some polling stations where long queues had formed.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Women Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

54 minutes ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

2 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

2 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

2 hours ago

86% completion of Sharjah Age Friendly city report ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.