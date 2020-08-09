Lukashenko wins Belarus presidential vote with 79.7%: official exit poll

Minsk, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Longtime Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won Sunday's presidential election with 79.7 percent of the vote, according to the official exit poll, after a tense campaign that saw a woman opposition candidate posing a historic challenge.

Main opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 6.8 percent, according to the poll, as the election commission announced voting would be extended at some polling stations where long queues had formed.