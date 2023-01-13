Lunar New Year Forever stamp highlights U.S. celebrations of Year of Rabbit

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Thursday dedicated its Year of the Rabbit Forever stamp at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco to celebrate the coming Lunar New Year.

"For more than three decades, the Postal Service has issued stamps highlighting the Lunar New Year, and they are some of the most successful stamp releases in our history," said Derek Kan, a member of the USPS board of Governors, who served as the dedicating official.

"This year, we are excited to be the city to introduce the release of the Year of the Rabbit Commemorative Forever Stamp," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

"As we look forward to preparing for and celebrating the arrival of spring, this stamp symbolizes our continued commitment to working with one another not only during this time of the year, but all year round," Breed added.

Lunar New Year is an important holiday for many Asian communities worldwide. The Year of the Rabbit begins on Jan. 22 and ends on Feb. 9, 2024.