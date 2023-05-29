Luton Town promoted to English Premier League for 1st time

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Luton Town beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday's Championship playoff final to be promoted to the English Premier League for the first time in history.

After the extra time ended 1-1 at the Wembley Stadium, the penalties decided the winner.

Victorious against Coventry City in the penalty shootout, Luton Town joined Sheffield United, and champions Burnley, who previously secured berths each in the 2023-24 Premier League.

"I'm so proud to be part of this club. The players, the staff, the board, the supporters, they deserve it. They have been through a lot but I'm so, so proud," Rob Edwards, the Luton Town manager, said.

Luton Town will play in England's top-tier league for the first time since 1992, when it was called the First Division.

The Premier League was founded later that year, with the 1992-93 being the FA Premier League's inaugural season.

In the 2017-2018 season, Luton Town were playing in the League Two, England's fourth-tier division.

In 2019-2023, they played in the Championship and finally reached the Premier League after spending four seasons in England's second-tier league.

Located northwest of London, Luton is a town of about 225,000 people.

With just 10,073 seats, the team's Kenilworth Road stadium is the smallest among the sides in the 2023-24 Premier League season.