UrduPoint.com

Luton Town Promoted To English Premier League For 1st Time

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Luton Town promoted to English Premier League for 1st time

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Luton Town beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday's Championship playoff final to be promoted to the English Premier League for the first time in history.

After the extra time ended 1-1 at the Wembley Stadium, the penalties decided the winner.

Victorious against Coventry City in the penalty shootout, Luton Town joined Sheffield United, and champions Burnley, who previously secured berths each in the 2023-24 Premier League.

"I'm so proud to be part of this club. The players, the staff, the board, the supporters, they deserve it. They have been through a lot but I'm so, so proud," Rob Edwards, the Luton Town manager, said.

Luton Town will play in England's top-tier league for the first time since 1992, when it was called the First Division.

The Premier League was founded later that year, with the 1992-93 being the FA Premier League's inaugural season.

In the 2017-2018 season, Luton Town were playing in the League Two, England's fourth-tier division.

In 2019-2023, they played in the Championship and finally reached the Premier League after spending four seasons in England's second-tier league.

Located northwest of London, Luton is a town of about 225,000 people.

With just 10,073 seats, the team's Kenilworth Road stadium is the smallest among the sides in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Related Topics

Road London Sheffield Coventry Luton Premier League

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity w ..

WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity worldwide

2 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-election over phone call

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.