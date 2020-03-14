UrduPoint.com
Luxembourg Announces First Coronavirus Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Luxembourg announces first coronavirus death

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Luxembourg saw its first death linked to the coronavirus epidemic on Friday, the country's health minister said.

The victim was a 94-year-old man who had been in a critical condition since Thursday, according to health minister Paulette Lenert.

The tiny Grand Duchy, which has reported 34 coronavirus cases, on Thursday joined its neighbours in announcing measures to try to limit its spread.

These include closing schools and limiting visits to the elderly in hospitals and nursing homes.

Landlocked Luxembourg is home to only 600,000 people, but more than 200,000 commuters from Belgium, France and Germany cross its borders each day to come to work.

As in many other countries touched by the virus, Luxembourg wants to encourage people to work from home, but this is complicated in its case by the tax rules for cross-border workers.

