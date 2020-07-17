UrduPoint.com
Luxembourg PM Urges EU Solidarity At Budget Summit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

Luxembourg PM urges EU solidarity at budget summit

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel admits there will be plenty for his fellow EU leaders to fight about when they meet Friday to discuss a huge post-coronavirus recovery package.

But, in an interview with AFP, he urged his "frugal" colleagues from the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden to agree to provide grants -- rather than loans -- to their struggling southern neighbours.

EU officials have drawn up a stimulus plan that would see 500 billion Euros ($569 billion) handed out as grants and subsidies and a further 250 billion as loans.

The Frugal Four would prefer the package to be wholly or mainly loans, and for these to come with stern conditions attached, requiring the likes of Italy and Spain to commit to tough reforms with intrusive EU oversight.

On the eve of the summit, the liberal leader of small but wealthy Luxembourg, urged both sides to "put a bit of water in their wine" to find what still seems an unlikely compromise.

