Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna on Thursday announced his bid to lead the Eurogroup, which brings together eurozone finance ministers who help to guide European economic policy.

"Today's momentous challenges require consensus and compromise between all Eurozone members - small or large, North to South and East to West.

.." said the veteran finance minister from the small EU country.

"I will use my six-year experience, all my energy and diplomacy for this task," he added.