UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luxury Titan Pinault Gives Up Part Of Salary Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:51 PM

Luxury titan Pinault gives up part of salary over virus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Francois-Henri Pinault, the head of French luxury group Kering, has agreed to give up a quarter of his fixed wages for the rest of the year and the entirety of his variable compensation for 2020, the company said Friday.

The luxury group which includes labels such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta in its stable, put the move down to "the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on economic activity".

While the luxury sector largely bucked a slowdown in global growth last year due to the China-US trade war, the closure of non-essential shops by many governments to stem the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted their business badly.

Pinault's fixed wages have been set at 1.2 million Euros annually since 2017.

As for what he would have received in variable remuneration, it depends on the company's performance, but he is set to receive 947,000 euros for last year after 1.9 million euros in 2018.

Last month Kering said it expected a drop of 13-14 percent in sales in the first three months of the year, when China, a key market, imposed a massive lockdown which it is only now easing.

Pinault is the latest in a series of executives worldwide to reduce their compensation as many firms have been forced to furlough staff to cut other costs to survive the crisis.

Related Topics

Business China Company 2017 2018 2020 Market Million

Recent Stories

President, others offer Salat-ut-Tauba to rid worl ..

5 minutes ago

Woman who came to get money under Ehsas Progarm di ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

53 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

58 minutes ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

2 hours ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.