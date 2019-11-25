UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LVMH Close To Buying Tiffany For More Than $16.3 Billion: Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

LVMH close to buying Tiffany for more than $16.3 billion: source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :French luxury group LVMH was hoping to clinch a deal to acquire US jewellers Tiffany on Sunday after bidding more than US $16 billion, according to a source close to the deal, confirming press reports.

The deal would cost more than US $16.65 billion once debt has been factored in, said the source, confirming reports in The Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The two groups may officially announce the deal before the opening of the European markets Monday, the source added.

The boards of both companies were meeting Sunday to approve the deal, with a good chance that they would both pass it, the source said.

Analysts last week had said that a higher bid would clinch the deal.

If confirmed, it would be the LVMH's biggest acquisition and would allow the group to bolster its presence in the United States, currently its second-largest market.

Such a deal has been seen as way forward for Tiffany, which has trailed rivals in terms of sales growth in recent years.

LVMH, which is led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, is the owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moet & Chandon.

The revised offer was the second time that LVMH raised it bid for Tiffany, which is something of a New York institution. The jewellers featured in the 1961 Audrey Hepburn film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Related Topics

Film And Movies New York United States Audrey Hepburn May Sunday Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Oma ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways first foreign airline to operate fl ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Montenegro revie ..

9 hours ago

Dubai economy grows 2.1 pc in H1 2019

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

President of Montenegro visits Wahat Al Karama

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.