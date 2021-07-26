UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LVMH First-half Profits Soar On Rebound From Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

LVMH first-half profits soar on rebound from pandemic

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :LVMH, the world's leading maker of luxury goods, said Monday that sales and profits had bounced back strongly in the first six months of 2021 as demand soared after the pandemic-induced slump last year.

LVMH, whose brands include Moet and Louis Vuitton, said its first-half profit had gained substantially from the level in 2019, and was far above the first half of 2020 that was marred by lockdowns worldwide.

"LVMH has enjoyed an excellent half-year and is reaping the benefits of having continued to innovate and invest in its businesses throughout the pandemic despite being in the midst of a global crisis," chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

"Within the current context, as we emerge from the health crisis and see a recovery in the global economy, I believe that LVMH is in an excellent position to continue to grow and further strengthen our lead in the global luxury market in 2021," he added.

The group's bottom-line net profit soared to 5.3 billion Euros ($6.3 billion) in the period from January to June. That is a 10-fold increase from the corresponding period a year earlier, and a 62-percent rise compared with the first half of 2019.

First-half revenues were up by 53 percent on a 12-month basis, outpacing analysts' expectations.

Underlying or operating profit quadrupled to 7.6 billion euros.

- 'Belt-tightening over' - "The first half of this year marks a return to strong growth momentum after a severely disrupted year in 2020 resulting from the global pandemic," the group's statement said.

In particular, strong sales were recorded by the group's fashion and leather goods lines, notably Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Loewe and Celine.

In geographical terms, Asia and the United States posted stronger rebounds than Europe, while a look at the business side showed that US jeweller Tiffany was being successfully integrated.

"The pandemic belt-tightening is over and LVMH's customers have been splashing out on the little luxuries in a post-crisis splurge," said Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

She noted that "there had been some groomed eyebrows raised at the eye-watering debt pile raised by the acquisition of Tiffany's, particularly given the bitter spat over the price tag."But the brand has done well, Streeter said.

Finally, "corks were also popping at the wine and spirits arm, with revenue growth of 12 percent compared to 2019," as champagne and cognac found favour again, the analyst concluded.

Related Topics

World Business Europe Lead Price United States January June 2019 2020 Market Christian From Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

31 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

36 minutes ago

Pak contingent for Olympics was funded by PSB: Spo ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Presents 'Near-Term' Risk for US While Chin ..

36 minutes ago

Asad reviews status of KCR, Railway Freight Corrid ..

37 minutes ago

Belgium offers Covid-19 vaccines to foreign sailor ..

40 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Has Not Conducted Airstrikes in I ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.