UrduPoint.com

Lyles Defends 200m Title, Jackson Trumps Fraser-Pryce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Lyles defends 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint cleansweep on Thursday, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's bid for a sprint double in the women's race.

Close on the heels of Fred Kerley leading a 1-2-3 for Team USA in the men's 100m, Lyles made no mistake over the longer sprint, racing home in 19.31 seconds in Eugene.

It was the fourth fastest 200m ever run: only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster.

Lyles's teammates Kenny Bednarek and teenager Erriyon Knighton took silver and bronze in 19.77 and 19.80sec respectively, to repeated chants of "U-S-A" from home fans at Hayward Field.

There were similar fireworks in the women's 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting.

Jackson set a championship record of 21.45sec, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for the first individual world title of her career. Only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose 1988 world record of 21.34sec still stands, has run faster.

"I am feeling great once I came out and put on the show," said 28-year-old Jackson.

"The fastest woman alive, the national and championships record, I cannot complain!" Newly-crowned 100m gold medallist Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81sec.

But there was no Jamaican cleansweep, as there had been in the blue riband event, as defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain claimed bronze in 22.02sec.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the third part of Jamaica's 100m sweep, eventually came in seventh in 22.

39sec.

- Chopra advances - The line up for Saturday's 800m final was decided after three tight semi-finals.

The Kenyan trio of Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy and Emmanuel Wanyonyi will take on the dangerous Algerian pair of Slimane Moula and Djamel Sedjati, with Canada's Marco Arop, France's Gabriel Tual and Australian Peter Bol completing the eight-man field.

Indian hopes for a world javelin medal remained on course as Neeraj Chopra sailed through qualification.

Chopra became the first Olympic track and field gold medallist from India when he won at last year's Tokyo Games, and went straight through in Eugene with an effort of 88.39m.

Joining him in Saturday's final are a host of heavyweights including Czech Jakub Vadlejch, Grenada's world leader Anderson Peters and Germany's Julian Weber.

Other Olympic champions coasting through rounds were American women's 800m gold medallist Athing Mu, along with the 2019 world podium: Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi and Americans Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson.

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo likewise had no problems in the men's triple jump.

But there was no place for four-time champion Christian Taylor of the US, who won the triple jump in Rio in 2016 but had to sit out Tokyo with injury.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, after the shock disappointment of losing the 1500m to Briton Jake Wightman, gave himself the chance of a second medal by advancing to Sunday's 5000m final.

Also progressing were Olympic champ Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, and reigning world gold medallist Muktar Edris and Ethiopian teammate Selemon Barega.

Related Topics

India USA World Canada France Germany Bol Florence Tokyo Anderson Jackson Eugene Jamaica Grenada Uganda Dina Women Sunday 2016 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Christian Event From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

25 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

30 minutes ago
 Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

11 hours ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

11 hours ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

11 hours ago
 Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial ev ..

Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial evidence for contempt of court p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.