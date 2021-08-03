UrduPoint.com

Lyles Into 200m Final Despite Gaffe As De Grasse, Knighton Impress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Lyles into 200m final despite gaffe as De Grasse, Knighton impress

Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :World champion Noah Lyles endured a finish-line gaffe to qualify from Tuesday's semi-finals for the Olympic 200 metres final.

The 24-year-old inexplicably slowed up with 10 metres of his semi to run and was promptly overtaken at the line by Canada's Aaron Brown and Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh, all three credited with 19.99sec.

It meant Lyles didn't qualify automatically as one of the first two finishers, instead handed an anxious wait as the third and final semi-final went ahead.

That was won in some style by Brown's teammate Andre de Grasse, the Rio silver medallist, who clocked a national record of 19.73sec ahead of American Kenneth Bednarek, in 19.83.

Lyles qualified as one of the next two fastest, along with Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.

"It is not a win-lose situation," Lyles insisted.

"I'm glad I made it to the finals and that is all that matters.

"I knew I was going to make it. It was a bit risky, I wouldn't lie, but I made it." De Grasse said he had not expected to go that fast.

"I wanted to save it for the final but Kenny (Bednarek) was pushing me a little so I had to make sure I qualified for the final," the Canadian said.

"It's super-fast," he added of the track. "I think tomorrow night we are going to see some fast times in the men's 200m as well."US teen sensation Erriyon Knighton won the opening semi-final convincingly in 20.02sec, scoring a psychological blow by casually looking across the field no less than four times on the back stretch through to the line.

The 17-year-old will become one of the youngest ever 200m finalists when he lines up at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Canada Trinidad And Tobago Silver Olympics National University All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to ..

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to register Beneficial Owner data

31 minutes ago
 Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to i ..

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions ..

31 minutes ago
 PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

45 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new e ..

Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new era for global e-commerce

46 minutes ago
 Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexi ..

Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexico&#039;s Aeromar

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilater ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.