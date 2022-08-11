UrduPoint.com

Lyles Trumps Norman Over 200m In Monaco

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :World champion Noah Lyles confirmed his impressive season form by blasting to victory in 19.46 seconds in the 200m at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Wednesday.

Lyles, in his preferred lane seven, didn't enjoy the best of starts, but accelerated perfectly through the bend and away from the field into the home straight.

Lyles streaked home in a meet record -- and ninth fastest time ever run over the distance -- in an American podium cleansweep as teenager Erriyon Knighton, the world bronze medallist, took second in 19.84sec and world 400m champion Michael Norman third (19.95).

"There's a lot of goodness in there!" beamed Lyles, who has shared a rivalry since high school with Norman.

The last time the pair met over 200m, in the Rome Diamond League in 2019, Norman had come out on top.

Lyles' victory now makes it 2-1 in his favour.

"I feel pretty active, pretty strong, pretty happy," said Lyles, who clocked 19.31sec for victory at the world championships in Eugene last month.

"It's my second best time ever tonight so I consider that a great race," he said of his victory in Monaco.

"I've been kind of skipping over the 19.40s so I showed them a little bit of love today! "Every time I come here I expect to run very fast and, if not a personal best, something close to it." Lyles, who has been outspoken about his mental health issues, added: "It is all about having fun, not about the target. I just enjoy what I do.

"I want to get personal records and get the shoot on the world record of course. So that is a huge goal for the next year."Jamaican legend Usain Bolt currently holds the world record in the 200m, having run a blistering 19.19sec at the world championships in Berlin in 2009.

