UrduPoint.com

Lyon Agree To Sign Shaqiri From Liverpool

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Lyon agree to sign Shaqiri from Liverpool

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Lyon said on Sunday that they had reached an agreement to sign Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool.

The player was due to arrive in Lyon on Sunday night to undergo a medical to complete his 11 million euro (£9.45m; $12.85m) transfer.

Shaqiri, 29, has 96 Swiss caps and was part of the team that eliminated France in the last eight at the European Championship.

Shaqiri played for Basel, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Stoke City before joining Liverpool in 2018, where he won his second Champions League medal.

He appeared in seven games as the club won the Premier League in 2019-20. He made 22 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

Related Topics

France Liverpool Lyon Basel Stoke Euro Sunday 2018 All From Agreement Bayern Premier League Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd August 2021

57 minutes ago
 Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

9 hours ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

10 hours ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

10 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.