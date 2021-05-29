UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon Appoint Former Dortmund And Ajax Coach Bosz

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Lyon appoint former Dortmund and Ajax coach Bosz

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Dutchman Peter Bosz has been appointed coach of Lyon on a two-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday.

The 57-year-old former Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax coach takes over from Rudi Garcia, whose contract was not extended after the side finished fourth in the just-completed Ligue 1 season.

Bosz guided Leverkusen to the 2020 German Cup final but was fired in March as they slid down the table.

He led Ajax to the 2017 Europa League final that they lost to Manchester United.

He was however dismissed by both Leverkusen and Dortmund and his appointment marks a change of strategy for Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas, who has never before appointed a recently sacked coach.

Lyon's initial target had been Christophe Galtier, who this week left Lille after coaching them to a surprise Ligue 1 title ahead of Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon last won the French Ligue 1 title in 2008. They will play in the Europa League next season.

Related Topics

German Lille Lyon Dortmund Manchester United March 2017 2020 From PSG Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack targeting ..

2 minutes ago

Colombia anti-govt protest clashes kill at least 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan prepared to send limited Hajj pilgrims; h ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan commends UAE&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Belarusian Transport Ministries Instructe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.