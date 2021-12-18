UrduPoint.com

Lyon Bar Fans From Away Matches After Cup Tie Flare-up

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Lyon bar fans from away matches after Cup tie flare-up

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Ligue 1 club Lyon have barred their supporters from attending away matches until further notice following the latest incident involving their fans led to the abandonment of Friday's French Cup match with Paris FC.

The club said in a statement on Saturday that "more than ever we must eradicate hooliganism and ban all those who are enemies, by their acts, of football." It is the second match this season involving Lyon fans which has had to be abandoned -- their home league game with Marseille was called off after the later's captain Dimitri Payet was hit on the head with a plastic bottle.

This week's game saw flares fired off between the two sets of supporters and fighting around the stand containing the Lyon fans leading to people spilling onto the pitch and the referee called off the match at half-time.

Lyon were being held 1-1 by the Ligue 2 outfit.

"Until further notice and until the light is shone on who the perpetrators are, Lyon have decided to forbid our supporters to travel to away matches," they said in the statement.

Noel Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), denounced the incidents as "intolerable" and the hooligans had to be "chased from sporting venues." "The right decision was taken by the referee to stop the match as quickly as possible, he reacted very well in what was a difficult situation.

"These groups of pseudo supporters, who are at the root of these incidents and the violence, have no business being in a stadium." The latest bout of hooliganism came just a day after the French government announced new measures to combat the rising tide of violence in French football stadia.

Among the measures was matches will be called off definitively if a player or official is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands.

They also demanded that decisions as to whether a game should be called off due to other reasons -- such as fighting between rival fans -- be taken within half an hour.

Also that such decisions were reached without club presidents being involved -- Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon president, received a five-match ban on Wednesday over his behaviour regarding whether the Lyon-Marseille match should resume.

Plastic bottles are neither to be sold or allowed into stadia by July 1 at the latest.

Ligue 1 and tier two clubs must also have security measures in place from the 2022-23 season against projectiles being thrown, which the regional police chief can order them to install for particular matches.

Related Topics

Football Injured Police Business Marseille Lyon Paris July All From Government

Recent Stories

`In the memory of Senior journalist and actor Asad ..

`In the memory of Senior journalist and actor Asad Jaferi, a seminar held at the ..

7 minutes ago
 OIC: Afghanistan Needs the Full Support and Solida ..

OIC: Afghanistan Needs the Full Support and Solidarity of Member States

9 minutes ago
 As Preparations for the Extraordinary CFM Session ..

As Preparations for the Extraordinary CFM Session on Humanitarian Situation in A ..

10 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa release  Naach Meri Ra ..

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa release  Naach Meri Rani teaser

11 minutes ago
 "Youm-e-Ghamkusaar Sufi Mela" held at the Arts Cou ..

"Youm-e-Ghamkusaar Sufi Mela" held at the Arts Council Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Imparting digital skills to youth in merged distri ..

Imparting digital skills to youth in merged districts top priority : Atif Khan

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.