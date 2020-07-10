Lyon confirm friendly tournament with Celtic and Rangers

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Lyon confirmed on Friday that they would host Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers as well as Ligue 1 rivals Nice in a friendly tournament on July 16-18.

The announcement followed the decision earlier in the day that the Scottish league season would start on August 1 and that Scottish clubs could start playing friendlies at once.

Scotland, like France, decided not to resume its 2019-20 league season after it was halted by coronavirus.

French government guidelines allow for a crowd of 5,000 at the Groupama Stadium. Lyon said that on the first day they would invite front-line health workers.