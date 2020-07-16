UrduPoint.com
Lyon Fans Give Tickets Up To Virus Health Workers

Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Lyon's main supporters group said on Tuesday they will give up their seats to health workers for a tournament including Celtic, Rangers and fellow French club Nice this week.

The friendly competition is being used by Rudi Garcia's side ahead of August's Champions League last 16 second leg tie at Juventus which the Ligue 1 outfit lead 1-0.

Only 5,000 people will be allowed for the fixtures at the Groupama Stadium between July 16-18 due to coronavirus restrictions "We feel like it's logical that the quota of places designated for the north stand Kop can benefit those, who since the end of winter have experienced arduous moments and who still to this day fight the virus.

These seats will be distributed to health workers in care homes and hospitals," the Bad Gones and their 6,000 members said.

"To choose amongst us would have been too difficult and arduous.

"We will wait until the situation improves further and the public powers lift the restrictive measures to allow us take back possession of our stand," it added.

