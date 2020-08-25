UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon Latest Top 14 Side To Record Player COVID-19 Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lyon latest Top 14 side to record player COVID-19 case

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :French Top 14 club Lyon on Monday announced a positive coronavirus case in its squad less than two weeks before the start of the season.

Lyon, who were second in the table when last term was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, host Racing 92 in their first game on September 5.

The individual returned the positive test on Saturday after a friendly loss, also against Racing.

"If he's OK, and there's no issue with his health, he'll be put in quarantine from today.

In respect of medical confidentiality his name will not be revealed," Lyon said.

On Sunday, Clermont said they had a positive case but the individual had been absent from the training ground in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Stade Francais recorded around 10 positives after their return from a training camp with some player suffering lung damage.

Lyon's pre-season friendly with Clermont on Saturday is still set to go ahead.

Related Topics

Lyon September Sunday From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

36 minutes ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

25 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

25 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

25 minutes ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

21 minutes ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.