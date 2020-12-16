UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon See Off Juve To Reach Women's Champions League Last 16

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:41 AM

Lyon see off Juve to reach women's Champions League last 16

DécinesCharpieu, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Lyon cruised into the last 16 of the women's Champions League on Tuesday after beating Juventus 3-0 to claim a 6-2 aggregate victory.

The seven-time European champions dominated the second leg in France from start to finish after only squeezing past the Italians 3-2 in the first leg in Turin.

Dzenifer Maroszan gave the holders, who were missing Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui and Eugenie Le Sommer, a two-goal aggregate advantage when she opened the scoring midway through the first half.

The tie remained in the balance until two minutes from the end when France forward Melvine Malard doubled the hosts' lead on the night.

Belgium international Janice Cayman made sure the score reflected the balance of play in stoppage time.

Related Topics

France Lyon Turin Lead Women From Juventus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeiraâ€™s brand identity c ..

7 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

7 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Maâ€™a ..

9 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.