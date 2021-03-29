UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon Want PSG Women's Champions League Tie Postponed After Covid-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Lyon want PSG Women's Champions League tie postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Lyon have asked for the postponement of this Wednesday's Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain due to six cases of Covid-19 in their squad, the reigning champions said.

"OL advises that PCR tests carried out this Monday morning, in the context of the second leg quarter-final against PSG, revealed four positive cases of Covid-19 within the women's professional squad," the club said on Monday in a statement.

"The four positive cases are in addition to two others revealed at the end of last week, after PCR tests carried out on the entire squad before the trip to Dijon" in the French championship, the club added.

"In view of the number of cases and the directives of the regional health agency calling for the isolation of the entire women's squad, Olympique Lyonnais have asked UEFA to postpone the match."

Related Topics

Dijon Lyon Women PSG Olympique Lyonnais

Recent Stories

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

26 minutes ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

56 minutes ago

UAE commences COVID-19 vaccine production with Hay ..

56 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

56 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.