Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Lyon have asked for the postponement of this Wednesday's Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain due to six cases of Covid-19 in their squad, the reigning champions said.

"OL advises that PCR tests carried out this Monday morning, in the context of the second leg quarter-final against PSG, revealed four positive cases of Covid-19 within the women's professional squad," the club said on Monday in a statement.

"The four positive cases are in addition to two others revealed at the end of last week, after PCR tests carried out on the entire squad before the trip to Dijon" in the French championship, the club added.

"In view of the number of cases and the directives of the regional health agency calling for the isolation of the entire women's squad, Olympique Lyonnais have asked UEFA to postpone the match."