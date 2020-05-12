UrduPoint.com
Lyon Women Awarded French Title, 14th In A Row

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :French women's football giants Lyon will be declared league champions for the 2019-20 campaign, collecting the title for the 14th consecutive year after the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was confirmed to AFP by a source close to talks held Monday by the French football federation as well as a source at Lyon, backing up an earlier report from RMC Sport.

Lyon, winners of the past four Women's Champions League finals, have claimed the French title every year since 2007.

The women's top flight in France was halted in mid-March when Lyon held a three-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain.

Last month, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that professional sport could not return until September.

The men's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 divisions were ended, with PSG named the top-flight champions.

Lyon and PSG will likely represent France next season in the Women's Champions League.

