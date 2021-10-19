UrduPoint.com

M. Night Shyamalan To Lead Berlin Film Fest Jury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

M. Night Shyamalan to lead Berlin film fest jury

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :US director M. Night Shyamalan will head up the jury at the 72nd Berlin film festival in February, set to be held as an in-person event after this year's hybrid edition due to the pandemic.

The Indian-born American filmmaker shot to fame in 1999 with the psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense" starring Bruce Willis which garnered six Oscar nominations.

The 51-year-old has since made supernatural-tinged, suspense-driven features such as "The Visit" and last year's "Old" as well as the television series "Wayward Pines".

The festival's artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement that he was "pleased and honoured" Shyamalan had accepted the invitation to serve as jury president.

"Within the US movie business Shyamalan is a unique figure, a filmmaker that has remained faithful to his vision," he said.

"This truthfulness to one's ideal is also what we are looking for in our selection." Shyamalan said he was looking forward to judging the international line-up at the Berlinale, the first major European cinema showcase of the year which ranks along with Cannes and Venice among the continent's top film festivals.

"Being able to support and celebrate the world's very best talent in storytelling is a gift I happily accepted," he said.

The Berlinale, as the event is known, will be held February 10-20.

This year's winner of the competition for the Golden Bear top prize was Romanian social satire "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn".

The event was held in two parts, with an online edition in March followed by open-air screenings in the summer as the coronavirus pandemic eased.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Business Visit Berlin Venice M. Night Shyamalan Bruce Willis February March Gold Oscar Event TV Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

14 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.