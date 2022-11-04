Macao businesses head for CIIE in Shanghai

(@FahadShabbir)

MACAO, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Delegates from 35 enterprises in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) headed for Shanghai on Friday to attend the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The enterprises cover industries ranging from conventions and exhibitions, finance, science and technology, e-commerce and catering to manufacturing and logistics, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

About a quarter of the 35 enterprises were attending the expo for the first time, the institute added.

The delegation will work to expand business opportunities through exchanges with other delegates during the CIIE, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 5-10, said the institute.

The Macao businesses will exhibit food and drinks made in Macao or Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) as well as services in multiple sectors. A forum will also be held on Sunday in Shanghai to promote the advantages of Macao as a platform linking China and the PSCs.