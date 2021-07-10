(@FahadShabbir)

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:The 9th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo opened Saturday, bringing together virtual and physical exhibitions with tourism elements to support the tourism and related industries.

The three-day expo runs under a hybrid online and offline format, integrating online and offline exhibitions, promoting inheritance, innovation and exchange of gastronomy via culinary demonstrations, and enhancing brand images.

At the opening ceremony, Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, expressed hopes that amid the prospect of unwavering commitment to COVID-19 pandemic control and prevention, industry participants can ride on the expo to explore a wider potential for cooperation and develop innovative travel products in preparation for the resumption of international travel markets one day.

The exhibition covers a total area of 23,000 square meters and features 708 booths, offering free admission for the public. A total of 394 exhibitors joined the expo this year, including 106 local exhibitors, 265 exhibitors from the Chinese mainland and China's Taiwan as well as 23 international exhibitors.