UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macao Int'l Travel Expo Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Macao int'l travel expo opens

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:The 9th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo opened Saturday, bringing together virtual and physical exhibitions with tourism elements to support the tourism and related industries.

The three-day expo runs under a hybrid online and offline format, integrating online and offline exhibitions, promoting inheritance, innovation and exchange of gastronomy via culinary demonstrations, and enhancing brand images.

At the opening ceremony, Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, expressed hopes that amid the prospect of unwavering commitment to COVID-19 pandemic control and prevention, industry participants can ride on the expo to explore a wider potential for cooperation and develop innovative travel products in preparation for the resumption of international travel markets one day.

The exhibition covers a total area of 23,000 square meters and features 708 booths, offering free admission for the public. A total of 394 exhibitors joined the expo this year, including 106 local exhibitors, 265 exhibitors from the Chinese mainland and China's Taiwan as well as 23 international exhibitors.

Related Topics

Exchange China Saudi Arabia Riyals Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen ..

5 minutes ago

Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice' to be release ..

14 minutes ago

UAE suspends flights from Indonesia, Afghanistan

28 minutes ago

Inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad amid ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s pharmaceuticals, medical supplies tra ..

43 minutes ago

'Laredo' actor William Smith dies; played cowboys, ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.