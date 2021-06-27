Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MACAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) --:China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) reported one new imported COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the SAR's total number of confirmed cases to 54, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

The patient, a 20-year-old female Macao resident who studied in Britain, departed from Britain on Friday and arrived in Macao Saturday on a flight via Singapore, the center said.

The woman said she had not been infected with the virus before, nor had she been vaccinated against it.