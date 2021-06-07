UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macao Tightens Border Control With Guangdong Over COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Macao tightens border control with Guangdong over COVID-19

MACAO, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) decided on Monday to tighten border control with the neighboring Guangdong Province in the mainland, given the COVID-19 epidemic situation in Guangdong.

Starting 10 a.m.

Tuesday, all those crossing the border between Macao and Guangdong have to present negative nucleic acid test reports effective within 48 hours instead of the previous seven days, according to the Novel Corona-virus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

It is possible that travelers will be required to show COVID-19 vaccination certificates when crossing the border between Macao and Guangdong in the future, the center said.

Visitors entering Macao via the airport will still be required to present a report effective within seven days, the center added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

